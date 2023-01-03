Eric Martin has confirmed that a Mr. Big will “definitely” reunite later this year. The veteran LA outfit formed in 1988, and was initially comprised of Martin (vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass) and Pat Torpey (drums). In 2002, the band split before reuniting in 2008. Torpey died in 2018, leading to the group disbanding once again.

1 DAY AGO