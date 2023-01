The 2022 season has come to an end for the Cleveland Browns. And with an ugly finish as well as they lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14 to drop to 7-9 on the year. To add insult to injury, the Browns saw three starters leave the game with an injury in cornerback Denzel Ward, left tackle Jedrick Wills, and linebacker Reggie Ragland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO