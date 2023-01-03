CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Celina.Alexis Vidler was last seen around 7:19 p.m. on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina Jan. 2.Vidler is five feet five inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.She is believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas plate RYT5102.Police say Vidler may have initially "voluntarily left" the home in which she was staying and believe there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

