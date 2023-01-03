ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

CBS DFW

Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.
CBS DFW

Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Celina

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Celina.Alexis Vidler was last seen around 7:19 p.m. on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina Jan. 2.Vidler is five feet five inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.She is believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas plate RYT5102.Police say Vidler may have initially "voluntarily left" the home in which she was staying and believe there is no threat to the community.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger

A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
