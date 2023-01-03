Read full article on original website
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Predators reportedly make longtime defenseman 'available' via trade
There is a brand-new name to throw out onto the 2023 trade-deadline hot stove, and it’s a big one. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile “is ready to consider moving” Mattias Ekholm, and lists him as “available” in his first trade targets board.
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Ducks
The San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. PT at the Honda Center for their first half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson set the franchise record for the longest point streak...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Caps Tangle With Predators
Caps start two-game weekend homestand on Friday against Nashville. January 6 vs. Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena. Nashville Predators (17-14-6) Washington Capitals (22-13-6) The Caps open up a two-game weekend homestand and finish off a set of back-to-back games when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday night at...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (20-12-4) at Maple Leafs (23-8-7) | 4 p.m.
Kraken can look to strategy of play in second period of big Edmonton win as blueprint for slowing Toronto, which has a plus-30 goal differential. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: How to Slow Down Toronto Attack. TORONTO - Toronto has scored 130...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
NHL
SvoNotes: The light at the end of the tunnel
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. Make no mistake -- this exact moment is not a fun time to be a Blue Jacket. Columbus has lost eight of its last nine games and is entrenched in last place in the Metropolitan Division with an 11-23-2 record. Barring a historic run, one that seems even unlikely more than usual because of injuries that have knocked out some of the team's key players, a season that began with such hope will end without playoff hockey.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Palat returns for Devils against Blues
Gallagher out for Canadiens with lower-body injury; Hart starts for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ondrej Palat returned for the Devils against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The forward missed 32 games after having groin surgery. He hadn't played...
NHL
FEATURE: Blackhawks Honor Six-Year-Old Luca as Player for a Day
Make-A-Wish recipient Luca Bear Bish will celebrate his remission after a three-year battle with cancer by experiencing the day in the life of a Blackhawks player. Six-year-old Luca Bear Bish is as passionate as most Blackhawks fans experiencing the highs and lows of watching his favorite team and sticking through when times might be tough. Luca knows tough first-hand, and his family credits his fighting and upbeat personality for helping him in more ways than just watching his favorite team.
NHL
Ducks Prospects Zellweger, Gaucher, Hinds Help Canada to WJC Gold
Ducks prospects Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher and Tyson Hinds helped Canada capture gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship Thursday night at Scotbiabank Centre in Halifax. Team Canada avenged its only loss of the tournament and repeated as World Juniors champions for the first time since 2009. Canada led 2-0...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Final
Lucius' hat trick, McGroarty's three assists help USA to bronze. The final day at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is a special one. Three of the four teams competing on the final day leave the tournament with a medal. The ones with gold are no doubt the happiest, those who earn the silver should be proud of their accomplishment after an exciting tournament with upsets all over the place - but it's usually a bittersweet feeling. The bronze medal victors also feel the joy of a job well done, especially after tasting defeat in the semi-final the night before.
NHL
Devils Prepare for Afternoon Matchup with Rangers | NOTEBOOK
The Devils have one more game at home before a lengthy road trip out West. The Devils held an optional morning skate Friday afternoon. Eleven players participated. Forwards Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich, Michael McLeod, Fabian Zetterlund, Alexander Holtz and Jesper Boqvist, defensemen Kevin Bahl and Nikita Okhotiuk and goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
