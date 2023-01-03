Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Obnoxious Social Media Influencer At Montana Ski Resort
I thought we had tried pretty hard to keep some of the more obnoxious "Social Media Creators" out of Montana, but I guess we didn't do a good enough job. Don't get me wrong some people here in Montana are creating some pretty good content. For example some TikTokers are creating some pretty funny content trying to warn Yellowstone fans about how cold it is in Montana.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
KULR8
Montana FWP reminds public of the dangers of feeding wildlife
BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well,...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: The Chinese Wall
Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “The Chinese Wall makes up part of the Continental Divide in the Bob Marshall Wilderness of Montana. It is an amazing geologic formation that can only be accessed by flying or by an arduous multi-day hike through the wilderness. This view is from my Maule on the way to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2022.”
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Does Montana Need One Of This Popular Chain Stores?
One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
tsln.com
‘I’m not walking out of here:’ Wilson recalls picking up, managing branding wagon and more over 77 years
Up until five years ago, Robert J. “Jim” Wilson fed his cows and sheep using a team of horses. When it was announced that he was inducted to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, he said that he did not expect it “a damn bit.” Yet, for anyone who knows him, it is no shock at all.
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
Smartwatches causing issues at Montana ski resort
Falling isn't unusual on the ski hill, and the county's small 911 dispatch center is being overwhelmed by emergency calls that people did not intend to make.
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Montana Food Bank Network receives over 5,000 pounds in ground beef donation
Montana Food Bank Network received a donation of over 5,000 pounds of ground beef from Producer Partnership.
mtpr.org
More Montanans are considering 'green burials'
Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0