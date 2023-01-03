ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

OTA has green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — After less than a month of paused turnpike plans, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again. The board unanimously approved every agenda item the OTA needed to get back on track. "I’m here to inform the OTA...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal

If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's 19th Senator, Markwayne Mullin, sworn into office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK, was officially sworn in as the 19th Senator for the State of Oklahoma. With his family by his side, Mullin was administered the oath of office with the Bible that his grandfather, Kenneth "Cowboy" Morris carried with him on D-Day and throughout WWII.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

City council votes to give Oklahoma City police 8% raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The city council voted to give all members of the Oklahoma City police an 8% raise. OKC Mayor David Holt described the increase as the largest police pay raise in Oklahoma. Holt said when it came to negotiations with the city’s police union, he had two...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Gov. Kevin Stitt: 'I support sports betting in Oklahoma'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The push for legal sports betting in Oklahoma is getting some momentum from Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma," the Republican said in a tweet. "Provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education."
OKLAHOMA STATE
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Recent rule change at Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent rule change at the Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers. At the state Capitol, there is a debate over power given to the majority Republican Party. Democrats said a recent rule change disenfranchises voters. On Tuesday, the House convened for organization day, which is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

News From the State Capital

First Latina Elected to Oklahoma Legislature Makes History. Oklahoma City ~ Yesterday, Representative Annie Menz (D-Norman) made her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in state history. “It is an honor to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

