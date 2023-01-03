WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s contributions to pro wrestling can never be understated. That being said, Easy E is a respected member of the business and people take notice of whatever he has to say even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair, for better or for worse. As fans are aware by now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Eric Bischoff also continued his beef with Ric Flair with yet another tweet recently.

2 DAYS AGO