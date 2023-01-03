Read full article on original website
One More Ride – Cache Valley Daily
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. When the cowboys got together for a...
Museum exhibit highlights living off the land in Depression-era Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — In their current exhibit, “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WWII, 1936-1942,” the Brigham City Museum of Art and History highlights images of Utah from a bygone era. Tasked with capturing the landscape and people...
Officials release traffic fatality numbers for 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) released preliminary traffic fatality data for last year, Thursday. Preliminary reports show there were 320 lives lost on Utah roads from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. That is twelve fewer lives lost than in 2021 (332 fatalities).
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen, 76, of Elwood, Utah, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with cancer in early summer, and his family is grateful for the time they had with him and the memories they were able to make in the months and weeks leading up to his death.
Who’s Using Most of Utah’s Water?
If you learned that one Utah industry produced less than 1% of our state’s gross product, employed a little over 2% of our workforce, yet used 82% of our water, would that seem like a reasonable allocation of our limited water resources?. Utah’s agriculture industry is the elephant in...
James Madison Patterson – Cache Valley Daily
August 2, 1924 – January 4, 2023 (age 98) James Madison Patterson was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Stockton, Calif., to James Madison Patterson, Sr. and Frances Abigail (Abby) Frost. Jim lived on a ranch on an island in the San Joaquin River Delta in the heart of the...
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Walker Joseph Schofield – Cache Valley Daily
June 2, 1943 – January 6, 2023 (age 79) Walker Joseph Schofield was born at Westerly, Rhode Island on June 2nd, 1943, to John Henry “Harry” and Anza Francelia (Rockwell) Schofield; and died at home in Smithfield, UT, January 6th, 2023, due to effects of Lewy-body dementia and complications of pancreatitis; he was 79. Walker graduated from Burrillville High School in Rhode Island and entered the US Army Transportation Corps where he was later sent to Germany during the Vietnam conflict and accepted an overseas discharge. He worked within the transportation and warehouse sector for more than 30 years with several different companies both internationally and in the United States, retiring from the Colton Central Bishop’s Storehouse in California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
USU UWLP reports on eating disorders among Utah women – Cache Valley Daily
A recent U.S. study estimates that from 2018 to 2019, one person died every 51.5 minutes from an eating disorder (ED), and the study projected that 28.8 million people will suffer from an ED at some point in their lives. Estimates for the Utah population show that 9%, or around 278,266 people, will experience an ED sometime during their lives.
Mayor says residents safer due to efforts of public safety personnel – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Residents of Logan were safer in 2022, according to Mayor Holly Daines, thanks to the dedicated efforts of members of the city’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments. During her annual State of City address to city council members on Jan. 3, Daines cited the...
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Ask an Expert – Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting for a healthy 2023 – Cache Valley Daily
The girl washes the stove with a blue sponge in yellow gloves. With many illnesses circulating, including the common cold, flu, RSV, hand-foot-mouth disease, and the COVID virus, the new year is an excellent time to reevaluate hygiene habits. How often do you clean and disinfect items used daily, such as electronics or water bottles? Did you know there is a difference between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting?
Douglas Duane Deakin – Cache Valley Daily
Douglas Duane Deakin passed on January 4, 2023. His otherwise golden heart failed him. Services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10 A.M. Viewings will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5-7 P.M. and prior to the service from 8:30-9:30 A.M. All services will be...
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
Family of 8 found dead in Utah home
Eight people, five of them minors, were found dead at a home in southwestern Utah with what authorities described Wednesday as apparent gunshot wounds. Their bodies were discovered when officers in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, conducted a welfare check, a city spokesman said in a news release.
Utah to receive more snow starting Thursday from a bomb cyclone heading up the Sierras
UTAH — Powderchasers forecasts a strong bomb cyclone to make its way up the Sierras, bringing more snow to Utah on Thursday and Friday. A bomb cyclone, also called bombogenesis, […]
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
