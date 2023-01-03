ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana FWP reminds public of the dangers of feeding wildlife

BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well,...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Does Montana Need One Of This Popular Chain Stores?

One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes

Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana

Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

A Legacy of Land and Lumber

When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
police1.com

Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher

We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
HELENA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

