On the first 2023 Bull Speed Ahead episode, Michael Kelly talks about how it has been working alongside new Football Head Coach Alex Golesh in his first month. He also gave more details on the Grand Opening of the Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility: Tuesday, Jan 10th, and discussed and announced the $5.1 million gift from J.D. Porter and the Porter Family to name the IPF. When it comes to Basketball, Michael Kelly talks about how busy this spring semester is looking for USF with plenty of chances to see both Women's and Men's teams in action, but also especially that the University is going to be hosting conference tournaments.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO