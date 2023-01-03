Republican: Biden’s Box-Check Border Bop-By Since Joe Biden’s last border “visit” was “in a motorcade on his way to a campaign stop in New Mexico nearly 15 years ago,” sneers The Hill’s Joe Concha, “one can’t help but wonder what the result will be in terms of finding solutions” from Sunday’s El Paso stop. Fact is, if he’d gone to “Eagle Pass or Del Rio, Texas, then he might be serious about addressing this issue, given those are where the largest influxes of migrants are pouring in.” Instead, expect “pointing to an ambiguous ‘immigration reform plan’ that doesn’t include a border wall, the ‘Remain...

TEXAS STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO