Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Sand Hills Express
Transcript: Rep. Nancy Mace on “Face the Nation”
▶ Watch Video: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says she might oppose House rules package, calls Gaetz a “fraud”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina that aired Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We begin...
Sand Hills Express
Jan. 6 Capitol riot survivor recalls the “hardest part” about the attack
Congressional staffer Sharon Nichols barricaded herself inside an office when an angry mob climbed the walls of the U.S. Capitol building two years ago today — smashing windows, attacking police and threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence. “It was frightening,” Nichols told CBS News, recalling the events of...
Biden’s box-check border bop-by, Democracy is a worthy investment and more commentary
Republican: Biden’s Box-Check Border Bop-By Since Joe Biden’s last border “visit” was “in a motorcade on his way to a campaign stop in New Mexico nearly 15 years ago,” sneers The Hill’s Joe Concha, “one can’t help but wonder what the result will be in terms of finding solutions” from Sunday’s El Paso stop. Fact is, if he’d gone to “Eagle Pass or Del Rio, Texas, then he might be serious about addressing this issue, given those are where the largest influxes of migrants are pouring in.” Instead, expect “pointing to an ambiguous ‘immigration reform plan’ that doesn’t include a border wall, the ‘Remain...
Comments / 0