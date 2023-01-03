Read full article on original website
Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: “The love is felt”
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that “the love is felt, & extremely real,” while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during...
How to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on someone in cardiac arrest
It’s been six days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in front of millions. Many feared the worst. But just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest, he woke up and has since made remarkable progress, breathing on his own and able to talk with family and teammates.
