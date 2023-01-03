Read full article on original website
From The Editor’s Chair: Mergers, New Regulations And Effective Impact
In another addition to our menu, the editor looks at the most recent news and flags what's in the works for coverage this week. The New Year started off pretty much as 2022 ended – with economists wondering how much further interest rate rises would go up and what the likely effect of a re-opened China economy will be. In our coverage last week, we published a raft of investment commentaries from firms such as UBS, Janus Henderson, DBS and Carmingnac, among others. In the all the time I’ve been editing this site (since March 2008), wealth managers never lose the desire to make predictions, even if they are hedged with the usual health warnings!
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
SK On says it is undecided whether to proceed with battery venture with Ford, Koc
SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - South Korean electric vehicle battery maker SK On said on Monday it has not decided whether to pursue a battery cell venture in Turkey with Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS), after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March.
Hedge Fund Launches, Closures Dipped On Q3 2022 – Data
Performance of the world's hedge fund sector has held up relatively well considering the pounding inflicted by global markets in 2022, with macro strategies being the standout performer. The number of new hedge funds entering the market fell slightly in the third quarter of 2022, but so did liquidations. Launches...
Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment.
