Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Eight Things to See During January First Friday in Downtown Phoenix
It's only the first week of January, and we're already seeing changes to the First Friday landscape. Phoenix Art Museum has ended its monthly First Friday event in favor of quarterly First Friday events, plus PhxArt Family Fundays, a program that will offer free admission to the museum one Sunday per quarter.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — The Valley will host plenty of sports games and farmers markets during the first full weekend of 2023. Plus, expect to see anime fans dressed up in downtown Mesa. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 6 p.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 6-8
Jan. 7-8 $15 for kids / $25 for adults. Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more. "One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events
The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: PC’s Celebration of Life, Open Mike Eagle, No Mana
The first weekend of 2023 will offer a pair of shows paying tribute to dearly departed music legends. On Friday, the Yucca Tap Room will host a massive celebration of the life, legacy, and contributions of beloved local bassist Paul “PC” Cardone. Dozens of bands and musicians from the Tempe scene are scheduled to perform during the daylong event. Two nights later, the Rhythm Room will mark the birthday of Elvis Presley with sets by numerous local rockabilly, blues, and Americana acts.
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
Phoenix New Times
The Phoenix Idiotarod Race Is Back for 2023 – Here's When
It's time to grab a shopping cart and start planning your group costume — the Phoenix Idiotarod race recently announced its 2023 date, and registration is open. On Saturday, February 18, up to 36 teams will gather in downtown Phoenix for a day of fun, competition, shenanigans, and drinking presented by the AZ Cacophony Society.
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
kjzz.org
Tempe forced hundreds of unsheltered people out the Salt River. Where did they go?
Every day, some 100,000 vehicles drive a stretch of the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe that abuts the Salt River, where hundreds of unhoused people used to live. All that remained until recently were a few tents, trash and discarded items. In a city that doesn’t have a purpose-built shelter, where did the people living in the riverbed go? And what mechanisms are in place to help Tempe’s unhoused population?
santansun.com
New Chandler eatery focuses on healthy food
Flower Child, which opened its first outlet in Chandler recently, has a catchy slogan: “Healthy Food for a Happy World.”. The restaurant seeks to fulfill its premise by making food from scratch, sourcing ingredients close to each eatery’s location whenever possible and serving healthy food for a variety of lifestyles.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Taiyou Con 2023 in Downtown Mesa — Tickets, Special Guests, and More
Anime is seemingly taking over the pop-culture world, one fan at a time. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre has increased exponentially over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as millions have gotten into shows like One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan or flicks like Akira. And anime...
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
azbigmedia.com
10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Arizona
2022 was a year that saw wild swings in the residential real estate market. People were on the move, but where were they headed and why? Opendoor analyzed its data to determine the top ZIP codes in Arizona and the hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Metro Phoenix. Top ZIP...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Continues Sweeps in Homeless Camp But Ignores Dinosaurs It Wants Evicted
The giant metal dinosaurs that a California company set up in a homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix are still in place — well past the deadline the city set for them to be removed. The dinosaurs and other metal sculptures appeared behind fencing on a city sidewalk on Ninth...
iheart.com
This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America
Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."
Phoenix New Times
Pop-Up Container Home Project to Help the Homeless Heads to Roosevelt Row First
A shipping container model home exhibition on Roosevelt Row, funded with $1.2 million in public funds, will eventually be used to house unsheltered people in Phoenix. But first, it will help a private corporation make a buck. Local housing experts are mixed on whether the new project will catapult large-scale...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
