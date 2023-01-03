ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Eight Things to See During January First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

It's only the first week of January, and we're already seeing changes to the First Friday landscape. Phoenix Art Museum has ended its monthly First Friday event in favor of quarterly First Friday events, plus PhxArt Family Fundays, a program that will offer free admission to the museum one Sunday per quarter.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 6-8

Jan. 7-8 $15 for kids / $25 for adults. Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more. "One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: PC’s Celebration of Life, Open Mike Eagle, No Mana

The first weekend of 2023 will offer a pair of shows paying tribute to dearly departed music legends. On Friday, the Yucca Tap Room will host a massive celebration of the life, legacy, and contributions of beloved local bassist Paul “PC” Cardone. Dozens of bands and musicians from the Tempe scene are scheduled to perform during the daylong event. Two nights later, the Rhythm Room will mark the birthday of Elvis Presley with sets by numerous local rockabilly, blues, and Americana acts.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Festival celebrates Arizona wine

Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Phoenix Idiotarod Race Is Back for 2023 – Here's When

It's time to grab a shopping cart and start planning your group costume — the Phoenix Idiotarod race recently announced its 2023 date, and registration is open. On Saturday, February 18, up to 36 teams will gather in downtown Phoenix for a day of fun, competition, shenanigans, and drinking presented by the AZ Cacophony Society.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Tempe forced hundreds of unsheltered people out the Salt River. Where did they go?

Every day, some 100,000 vehicles drive a stretch of the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe that abuts the Salt River, where hundreds of unhoused people used to live. All that remained until recently were a few tents, trash and discarded items. In a city that doesn’t have a purpose-built shelter, where did the people living in the riverbed go? And what mechanisms are in place to help Tempe’s unhoused population?
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

New Chandler eatery focuses on healthy food

Flower Child, which opened its first outlet in Chandler recently, has a catchy slogan: “Healthy Food for a Happy World.”. The restaurant seeks to fulfill its premise by making food from scratch, sourcing ingredients close to each eatery’s location whenever possible and serving healthy food for a variety of lifestyles.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Arizona

2022 was a year that saw wild swings in the residential real estate market. People were on the move, but where were they headed and why? Opendoor analyzed its data to determine the top ZIP codes in Arizona and the hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Metro Phoenix. Top ZIP...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America

Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy