ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Masters Tournament invites wrong Scott Stallings, golfer says

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZCdo_0k1uZ7wS00

(NEXSTAR) — Call it a golf goof.

Professional Golf Association Tour professional Scott Stallings says he kept checking his mailbox for an invitation to play in this year’s Masters Tournament — but the invitation never came. But then the three-time PGA Tour winner says a “random DM” on Instagram from a different Scott Stallings explained everything.

More Sports News

“Hi Scott,” a screenshot of the direct message reads. “My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too! I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament… I’m 100% sure this is not for me. I play but wow!”

Scott Stallings offered to send professional golfer Scott Stallings the invitation and “very nice package” in time for the tournament, which is scheduled for April. The non-pro golfer Stallings posited that the Masters likely got mixed up because of the similarities in their names, wife’s names and locations.

More US and World News

According to ESPN , Stallings is currently ranked 54th in the world and last won a PGA Tour in 2014. His last Masters Tournament play was in 2014. PGA Tour stats show Stallings has played in 321 events to date, made 170 cuts and totaled over $16 million in winnings.

While a case of mistaken celebrity identity will likely make for a funny story in this case, sharing the name of someone famous can often be a real headache for the namesake. In 2019, writer Lauren Larson profiled several men who explained the trouble they faced following the notable Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal. As one man tells Larson in “ When Jeffrey Epstein Is Your Name-esis ,” he receives mistaken waves of harassment online whenever news or updates about the late convicted sex offender bubble back up into the news.

“I think it’s a little sad,” a different Jeffrey Epstein told Larson. “It’s not entirely surprising that people can’t take three seconds to do an image search — or something to understand a few basic facts of what they’re reading.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Bronx Wendy’s parking lot

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diapers box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
BRONX, NY
golfmagic.com

6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
GolfWRX

The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending

You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
AUGUSTA, GA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
PIX11

Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter’s Square. Bells tolled and the faithful applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out […]
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GolfWRX

Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions

Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy