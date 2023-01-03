ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick

The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH

