timestribunenews.com
Lady Knight Bowlers Win Jersey Invite
The Triad Lady Knights earned a first-place finish at the Jersey Panthers Bowling Invitational held at Tri-County Lanes in Jerseyville on Dec. 28. The team had a six-game pin fall of 4500 finishing ahead of second place Taylorville by 83 pins. The girls also competed individually with four bowlers finishing in the top 10. Junior Ava Burrelsman finished 10th with a six-game series of 881, Senior Kaylee Broadfield finished 7th with a 923 series, Senior Haylee Harper took second place with a total pin fall of 1000 and Junior Brylee Proffitt took first place with 1045. Also knocking pins down for the girls second place finish was Sophomore Ru Fuller with a high game of 153 and a three-game series of 377. Junior Clara Doubet and Sophomore Riley Reeves had a combined series of 171.
timestribunenews.com
Maryville Man Aims at County Treasurer
As part of his ongoing series of legal actions that have occurred since his dismissal as information technology director for Madison County in early 2020, Rob Dorman of Maryville has filed a legal complaint against its treasurer, Chris Slusser, that includes a demand for production of a document related to that employment termination and a sanction of $5000 for violation of the state’s freedom of information law.
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville K9 unit hosts fundraiser for Angel Fund
Collinsville Police Department’s K9 unit is conducting a fundraiser to show support for a charity which has always supported the officers. The unit is offering Collinsville Police K9 supporter t-shirts and stuffed versions of Rocky and Odin, the two K9 officers for the department. Funds raised from the sales of the merchandise will support the Hawthorne Animal Hospital Angel Fund, which provides free medical care and food for K9 officers in the Madison, Macoupin and Montgomery Counties.
timestribunenews.com
Maryville Board approves final plans for new Scooters Coffee
The Maryville Village Board on Wednesday, Jan. 4, approved the final plans for a new Scooters Coffee Drive-Thru. The drive-thru coffee shop will be built at 2119 S. Center Street in the Village. This is the final step in the process to allow construction to begin. In other business, Darren...
timestribunenews.com
City again tables zoning issue pending planning commission review
The Troy City Council met briefly Jan. 3, again tabling a contentious zoning issue as it awaits additional review by the planning commission. In question is the zoning status of 2466 Formosa Road. Developer James Malecek, of St. Louis, is seeking to build a storage business there. The business will include storage units as well as boat and recreational vehicle storage.
