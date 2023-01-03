ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video: Motional robotaxis on schedule for late 2023 Las Vegas launch

Motional, the joint venture for autonomous driving between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, released a new video examining the Level 4 autonomous driving technology and safety features of its robotaxis. The robotaxis, which will use Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 vehicles, are set to launch in late 2023 in Las Vegas. The...
CES 2023: Orbbec launches two 3D sensor cameras

Camera provider Orbbec has introduced two 3D sensors cameras at CES 2023 with integrate inertial measurement unit and multi-camera sync support for 3D in a variety of electronics sectors. Both cameras are developed using Orbbec’s new generation ASIC chip called the MX6600 for depth processing and supports depth/color image registration...
The CES 2023 robot roundup

It’s January, which means it’s time again for the annual CES tradeshow and 2023’s iteration shouldn’t be much different from its previous iterations in terms of the long list of robots making their debut in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. Robots capable of all manner of tasks — from making coffee to protecting home and family — are currently on display at the event, which is being held Jan. 5-8.
5 coolest automotive concepts at CES 2023

While CES is a place to find the latest in gadgets and gear for consumer electronics, communications and much more, it is also a huge automotive trade show. Because of this, many automotive makers come to CES to present their latest concept vehicles that may eventually become commercialized but often are just to show what technologies are being developed and may be many years off.

