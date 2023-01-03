Read full article on original website
CES 2023: Orbbec launches two 3D sensor cameras
Camera provider Orbbec has introduced two 3D sensors cameras at CES 2023 with integrate inertial measurement unit and multi-camera sync support for 3D in a variety of electronics sectors. Both cameras are developed using Orbbec’s new generation ASIC chip called the MX6600 for depth processing and supports depth/color image registration...
All that Matter: The cool smart home devices unveiled at CES 2023
Matter came to CES 2023 in a big way. The new standard for smart homes has gotten the market hot again with numerous new products coming out from every vendor to take advantage of what is seen as the next big thing for homeowners. Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) released the...
TechInsights Teardown: Dream World Dream Glass AR headset
The metaverse was one of the major buzzwords in 2022, but it looks like this year will continue to follow the market path toward commercialization both for consumers and businesses. Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) were all a thing prior to the birth of the...
Supercapacitors vs battery energy storage systems
Supercapacitors have been around for a while, and although researchers began exploring their possibilities in the 1950s, recent coverage has focused on how this technology may revolutionize energy storage. There's been talk that batteries, as we know them, may change forever. There appears to be a good reason for such enthusiasm. They take only a few seconds to recharge, and in contrast to batteries, which deteriorate with time because they rely on chemical processes inside of the device, supercapacitors do not.
The CES 2023 robot roundup
It’s January, which means it’s time again for the annual CES tradeshow and 2023’s iteration shouldn’t be much different from its previous iterations in terms of the long list of robots making their debut in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. Robots capable of all manner of tasks — from making coffee to protecting home and family — are currently on display at the event, which is being held Jan. 5-8.
Delta Controls applauded by Frost & Sullivan for innovative, customer-centric products and competitive strategy in building automation
Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart building solutions industry and based on its findings, recognizes Delta Controls with the 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company is an industry-leading manufacturer and provider of tailored, trailblazing building automation systems (BAS). Delta Controls meets all its partners' repair, technical support, production, warranty, software and firmware service needs through long-term support from its North American facility. Delta Controls mainly serves the original equipment manufacturer, original brand manufacturer and original design manufacturer markets and has more than 400 Delta Controls Global Systems Integrators acting as customers' local service and support centers.
5 coolest automotive concepts at CES 2023
While CES is a place to find the latest in gadgets and gear for consumer electronics, communications and much more, it is also a huge automotive trade show. Because of this, many automotive makers come to CES to present their latest concept vehicles that may eventually become commercialized but often are just to show what technologies are being developed and may be many years off.
