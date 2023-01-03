Supercapacitors have been around for a while, and although researchers began exploring their possibilities in the 1950s, recent coverage has focused on how this technology may revolutionize energy storage. There's been talk that batteries, as we know them, may change forever. There appears to be a good reason for such enthusiasm. They take only a few seconds to recharge, and in contrast to batteries, which deteriorate with time because they rely on chemical processes inside of the device, supercapacitors do not.

