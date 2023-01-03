Read full article on original website
United Companies names new CEO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family […]
Highest-paying management jobs in Owensboro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, January 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online athttps://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
SEE: Kentucky Church Hosting Huge Winter Rummage Sale With Tons of Items
Most people expect a rummage or yard sale to take place in the warmer months of the year right? Well, we've found a local church that's hosting a Winter Rummage Sale. FYI: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A RUMMAGE OR A YARD SALE?. In case you didn't know and I...
Tell City, IN Native Lands Exciting Tour Manager Job for Country Music Star
Tell City, Indiana native Luke Hilgenhold has had a very busy couple of years. Since graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, he has been on the road with a couple of country music artists. In 2023, he'll be out on the road again and serving as a Tour Manager!. It...
Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire
The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday morning kitchen fire closed their restaurant temporarily. Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire. The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday...
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
Save big on new inventory at Best Home Furnishings
ST. LOUIS — Looking to revamp your home for the New Year? Best Home Furnishings can help with that!. The store has introduced various new exciting models for every room in your home. From the living room to the nursery, you're sure to find the perfect piece. If it's not in their South County showroom, you can create your own look by choosing from over 700 fabrics and leathers.
New Deans and Assessment Director named at VU
Vincennes University welcomed three new staff members for 2023. President of VU, Dr. Chuck Johnson introduced the new Dean of Students, Mark Zimmerman, Dean of Global Diversity, Heidi Tasa, and Director of Assessment Matt Groneman. Zimmerman came from the Illinois State Police Department, and also spent time at the University...
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
Washington School Board Officially Welcomes New Members
The Washington School Board met briefly yesterday for the first time to welcome new members and reorganize for the upcoming year. Three new faces joined the board this year, including Sarah Browning, Dr. Jason Omer, and Garrett Miller, and we spoke to each one prior to the meeting…. Also getting...
Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?
Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
Father beats son, Henderson County girls down Daviess County
On a night that saw Henderson County's hall of fame coach Jeff Haile was honored for getting his 800th win, the Colonels downed son Stephen Haile's Daviess County squad 63-31 Friday night at Henderson County. High School.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
