brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Cobble Hill Co-op, a West Midwood Standalone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope rental, a Flatbush single-family and a Clinton Hill row house. Popular listings were scattered all over the borough this week, from Bay Ridge to Cobble Hill. The least expensive on the list is a Ditmas Park rental at $2,450 a month and the most expensive is Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: A Park Slope Wood Frame Gets a Splash of Color
Looking back at the listings that readers were drawn to in 2022, there isn’t a single neighborhood that dominated and the properties reflect a fairly wide price range. While the most expensive is a budget-busting Brooklyn Heights manse at $13.75 million, much of the list is made up of properties under the $2 million mark.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
bkreader.com
Public Composting Bins Arrive In Bed-Stuy, Leaving Rats Hungry
The first Smart Composting Bins in Brooklyn are in Bed-Stuy, according to residents who were pleasantly surprised to discover the public […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Locals Call for Better Sanitation as Mayor Faces Circus Over Rats in Bed Stuy
Mayor Adams Has Rats. Curtis Sliwa Has Cats. What Could Go Wrong? [NYT]. Bloody Chaos After Brooklyn Subway Shooting Shown in New Video [NYDN]. Nurse Walkout Threat Remains at Five NYC Hospitals [NYDN]. Park Slope Movie Magic Revealed in New Book by Local Writer [Patch]. Bed Stuy Mom Says She...
News 12
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
iheart.com
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Developer Accused of Fraud at Williamsburg Hotel Project
Lindenwood Associates’ Nat Wasserstein with 159 Broadway (Lindenwood Associates, Stonehill &l Taylor Architects, Getty) Isaac Hager recently lost his stakes in two high-profile properties to bankruptcy sales, but that could be the least of his concerns. The Brooklyn developer has been accused of fraudulently transferring $7.2 million from an...
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
brownstoner.com
Alliance for Coney Island Appoints New Executive Director From Brownsville Nonprofit
Daniel Murphy has taken over as executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island, the organization announced late last year. “It’s both an honor and a great opportunity for me to join the team at the Alliance for Coney Island and continue ACI’s mission of supporting our neighborhood’s small businesses, community-based organizations, and residential communities as they work together to keep world-famous Coney Island one of the most the welcoming and fun places in the world to live, work and visit,” Murphy said in a statement.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Commercial Observer
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
The developers who tried to build the massive Astoria Cove project are in a legal tangle with New York City. Mayor Eric Adams launched a lawsuit against Alma Realty for alleged code violations that lead to unsafe living conditions in 13 buildings the landlord owns, the mayor’s office announced Friday.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
45-year-old woman found dead with stab wound inside East Harlem apartment
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an apartment.
