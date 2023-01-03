Read full article on original website
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
makeuseof.com
Dual-Motor EVs vs. Single-Motor EVs: Which Is Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Electric vehicles are seemingly taking over our roads, and deciding to purchase one comes with quite a few decisions. One of these decisions is how many motors you're willing to pay for.
Autoblog
Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive
It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NanoFlowcell Quantino Twentyfive Is A Batteryless Electric Car That'll Do 0-62 MPH In 2.5 Seconds
London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, through which it aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. While the arrival of yet another EV brand is no surprise, nanoFlowcell is a fascinating study....
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
Here’s how to know whether your new electric vehicle qualifies for Biden’s $7,500 EV tax credit
It's not as straightforward as it seems.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to install thousands of EV fast chargers in the US
Mercedes-Benz, MN8, and ChargePoint are joining forces to install 400 fast electric vehicle charging hubs across the US in a major bid to boost EV sales and improve the nation’s struggling EV charging infrastructure. The project will cost approximately €1 billion ($1 billion), which will be split 50-50 between Mercedes and MN8.
Man Devastated as Tesla Stock Bombs with $10 Million Dollar Life Savings Loss
Layoffs are taking place across the country with tens of thousands of employees let go each day. As major health issues, shrinking 401k's, crypto winters, and the ongoing recession continue to throw the country into economic chaos, every dollar is seemingly worth more than gold.
Mercedes’ New EV Charging Network Will Be Public But Reservable By Owners
Mercedes-BenzIt'll include 400 stations and 2,700 chargers in North America by 2027, and Mercedes drivers will get preference.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
fox56news.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
