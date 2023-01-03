ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

makeuseof.com

Dual-Motor EVs vs. Single-Motor EVs: Which Is Best?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Electric vehicles are seemingly taking over our roads, and deciding to purchase one comes with quite a few decisions. One of these decisions is how many motors you're willing to pay for.
Autoblog

Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive

It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
CNBC

These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030

Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Engadget

Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to install thousands of EV fast chargers in the US

Mercedes-Benz, MN8, and ChargePoint are joining forces to install 400 fast electric vehicle charging hubs across the US in a major bid to boost EV sales and improve the nation’s struggling EV charging infrastructure. The project will cost approximately €1 billion ($1 billion), which will be split 50-50 between Mercedes and MN8.
TheStreet

Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers

Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
fox56news.com

Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range

South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...

