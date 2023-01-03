ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Rally Driver Ken Block Killed in Snowmobile Accident

The announcement has come from the Hoonigans Instagram feed that Ken Block, 55, has died as a result of a snowmobiling accident today. His personal Instagram account had featured photos in the snow from Park City, Utah, over the weekend. The mastermind of Hoonigan and the Gymkhana video series most...
PARK CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports and rally

Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports. Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Motorious

1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing

Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
Distractify

Pro Rally Driver Ken Block Has Died at 55

Professional rally driver Ken Block, the co-founder of the Hoonigan Racing Division and DC Shoes, died at age 55. Hoonigan Industries and local authorities announced the motorsport icon's tragic passing on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. What happened? Here's what we know about Ken Block's cause of death. Article continues below...
UTAH STATE
Motorious

Tim Allen-Owned AC Cobra 289 Selling At Mecum Kissimmee

The original 1965 Shelby Cobra is probably one of the most iconic cars to ever race on an American track. Built by a man who understood the nimble agility of a European sports car and how it might react with some beefy American horses under the hood, it’s easy to see why it was so attractive to audiences at the time. These days most enthusiasts dream of the day they get behind the wheel of one or even see one in person. Well, if you’ve got the resources, this might be your chance to drive a real Shelby Cobra.
KLST/KSAN

Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage

(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Top Speed

The Upcoming BMW i5 Touring To Don An All-New (Regular-Sized) Kidney Grille Design

Each automaker has a distinctive design feature, unique to the brand. In the case of BMW, this is the kidney grille, which allows you to recognize it even if the car lacks all of its badges and model designations. Since its inception, in 1916, BMW’s kidney-grille design has been reinterpreted time and time again.
Motorious

This Icon Built Land Cruiser Is Selling On PCarmarket

ICON has elevated this Land Cruiser to a new level. Toyota has been one of the world's most prominent automotive manufacturers to hit the scene since the early days of Japanese automobile production. Unlike some companies, no matter where you go there’s probably going to be a Toyota on the road which is exactly why their brand is so diverse. They’ve made everything from sports cars to off-road utility vehicles and of course all of their models are pretty good for everyday use. Here’s a car that perfectly represents exactly one Toyota became a fan favorite amongst the offering community in particular, with added help from ICON.
bikebound.com

Top 10 Scramblers and Desert Sleds of 2022

Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of scramblers, desert sleds, rally bikes, and adventure machines. So are you, our readers, as several of the machines that made our list of the Top 10 Custom Motorcycles of 2022 were built as much for dirt as tarmac, running knobby tires, skid plates, and high-mount exhausts.
fordmuscle.com

ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy