The original 1965 Shelby Cobra is probably one of the most iconic cars to ever race on an American track. Built by a man who understood the nimble agility of a European sports car and how it might react with some beefy American horses under the hood, it’s easy to see why it was so attractive to audiences at the time. These days most enthusiasts dream of the day they get behind the wheel of one or even see one in person. Well, if you’ve got the resources, this might be your chance to drive a real Shelby Cobra.

20 DAYS AGO