Rally Driver Ken Block Killed in Snowmobile Accident
The announcement has come from the Hoonigans Instagram feed that Ken Block, 55, has died as a result of a snowmobiling accident today. His personal Instagram account had featured photos in the snow from Park City, Utah, over the weekend. The mastermind of Hoonigan and the Gymkhana video series most...
Ken Block's biggest 'Gymkhana' YouTube videos
Ken Block's "Gymkhana" series set the standard for viral stunt driving videos and have racked up millions of views since it started in 2008.
Ken Block, 'visionary' rally driver and DC Shoes founder, dies in snowmobile incident at age 55
Professional rally driver and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday, authorities in Utah said. He was 55 years old.
Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports and rally
Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports. Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”
Pro Rally Driver Ken Block Has Died at 55
Professional rally driver Ken Block, the co-founder of the Hoonigan Racing Division and DC Shoes, died at age 55. Hoonigan Industries and local authorities announced the motorsport icon's tragic passing on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. What happened? Here's what we know about Ken Block's cause of death. Article continues below...
Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death
Ken Block was promoting a new YouTube video featuring his teenage daughter just hours before he was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident.
'I lost my best friend': Ken Block's racing star daughter Lia makes emotional tribute to her dad
Lia Block, 16, wrote in an emotional tribute to her father Ken Block (pictured together) on Instagram: 'I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend' and 'the only person I ever looked up to'.
Ken Block, Rob Dyrdek's Friendship Timeline After Rally Driver's Death
Ken Block and Rob Dyrdek have had a long professional relationship with a foundation rooted in a shared love of motor racing, skateboarding and sneakers.
