Maryland State

KAKE TV

More jobs expected in Kansas for 2023

Wichita State University released its forecast early Friday morning for this year's job market. The report is optimistic there will be more jobs for Kansans and especially Wichitans. The report says while the national economy fell in 2022 due to inflation and recession concerns, agriculture and manufacturing helped keep Kansas' economy stable.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas roads ranked 6th best in the US, study says

A Consumer Affairs study has ranked Kansas roads as the sixth best in the United States. The study analyzed road conditions by states this year and determined each state's ranking by comparing the following four factors:. Amount spent per mile of road. Motor crash fatalities on roads per mile. Percentage...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

The oldest living person in the US dies at age 115

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KAKE/CNN) - Bessie Hendricks, the oldest living person in the United States, has died less than two months after celebrating her 115th birthday. The Iowa supercentenarian died Tuesday. She turned 115 on November 7, KCCI reports. Hendricks was born in 1907. Her lifetime saw 21 presidents, two...
IOWA STATE

