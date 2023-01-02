Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
More jobs expected in Kansas for 2023
Wichita State University released its forecast early Friday morning for this year's job market. The report is optimistic there will be more jobs for Kansans and especially Wichitans. The report says while the national economy fell in 2022 due to inflation and recession concerns, agriculture and manufacturing helped keep Kansas' economy stable.
KAKE TV
Walmart admits tax issue on Jan. 1 following new Kansas sales tax on groceries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - KAKE News has learned a statewide tax issue at Walmart did take place on Sunday, Jan. 1. It happened when the grocery store tried to implement Kansas's new sales tax on groceries. In a statement, Walmart wrote it did overcharge some customers by charging them both the old and new rates.
KAKE TV
Kansas roads ranked 6th best in the US, study says
A Consumer Affairs study has ranked Kansas roads as the sixth best in the United States. The study analyzed road conditions by states this year and determined each state's ranking by comparing the following four factors:. Amount spent per mile of road. Motor crash fatalities on roads per mile. Percentage...
KAKE TV
National Weather Service warns California as 'bomb cyclone' approaches
Another powerful storm, known as a bomb cyclone, is hitting the California coast and the National Weather Service in the Bay Area is warning residents that the "truly brutal" system needs to be taken seriously. The system could trigger "immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss...
KAKE TV
Hurricane-force wind gusts blow through California as part of the 'bomb cyclone' hitting the coast
Wind gusts in central California have reached hurricane-force as the heaviest rain and strongest winds have begun moving onshore in the Bay Area, all part of another powerful storm -- known as a bomb cyclone -- that is hitting the state's coast. Peak wind gusts along the central California coast...
KAKE TV
The oldest living person in the US dies at age 115
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KAKE/CNN) - Bessie Hendricks, the oldest living person in the United States, has died less than two months after celebrating her 115th birthday. The Iowa supercentenarian died Tuesday. She turned 115 on November 7, KCCI reports. Hendricks was born in 1907. Her lifetime saw 21 presidents, two...
KAKE TV
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
