Related
Ford & Chevy Pull Ahead of EV Competitors With U.S. Delivery Increases
We break down the U.S.- market battery-electric vehicle deliveries by model for 2022. Ford’s and GM’s 2022 deliveries in the U.S. market show that three brands are now making a meaningful volume of battery-electric vehicles. 2022 was very much like all prior years for American-market battery-electric deliveries. Tesla...
Tesla Superchargers Will Save Electric Vehicles
Sandy Munro recently commented about Tesla's Supercharger network and how it works every time compaerd to another charger network. Tesla is not going to go bankrupt, according to Sandy Munro. Anyone who says Tesla is going to go bankrupt doesn't know what they are talking about. Tesla dominates on the only thing that will kill EVs in North America - chargers.
Tesla Revs Up CyberTruck Production with 4 Huge Deliveries to Giga Texas"
Yesterday's shipment of four massive packages from IDRA to Gigafactory Texas has sparked a lot of speculation as Cybertruck production nears. If the machines in the packages are what it seems, Tesla could be preparing to start production of its electric pickup in the near future. It's no secret that...
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Help GM Retake Sales Crown
GM sold 2.27 million total vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, compared to Toyota's 2.1 million. Nearly half of those sales were from pickups and large SUVs. General Motors is once again the top selling vehicle manufacturer in the U.S. It’s overall sales were up nearly 3 percent last year, while Toyota’s were down nearly 10 percent. Toyota had beaten GM last year for the first time ever, but GM has retaken the sales crown. The real superstars were pickups like the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. GM says it sold 1,111,757 full-size pickups, midsize pickups and full-size SUVs. Those vehicles make up nearly half of GM’s total sales of 2,274,088. That’s a lot of trucks.
Lucid Wins Direct Sales Lawsuit Against Illinois Auto Dealers
Lawsuit brought against Lucid and Rivian by the Illinois Automotive Dealers Association results in a win for the EV makers. Lucid and Rivian have emerged victorious from a lawsuit brought against them by Illinois auto dealers over their direct-to-customer sales models. Following the example set and fought for by Tesla both manufacturers have online platforms that allow buyers to purchase their cars without ever setting foot in a dealership and service locations featuring no emphasis on sales. Lucid operates its own network of Studios which allow buyers to familiarize themselves with its products.
Can Tesla Make Use of This Battery Chemistry That is More Efficient Than Lithium?
We have a video showing a sodium battery chemistry that is supposedly 4 times more efficient than Lithium. This comes from the University of Sydney in Australia. New Battery Chemistry 4 Times More Efficient Than Sodium. As the world transition to sustainable energy, Energy storage is going to play more...
The Cost of Tesla's Generation 3 Vehicle
We have a Tweet from someone who broke down what the cost of Tesla's generation 3 vehicle may be. Let's go over his numbers. We have a breakdown of the potential cost of Tesla's generation 3 Robotaxi vehicle. let's go over the numbers. They assume a $5B CAPEX/Factory for 1 million units depreciated over 10 years to $0. There is no steering wheel or pedals. Total cost is $17,600 or roughly half the Model 3 and Model Y cost.
Ram Unveils the Long-Awaited Ram 1500 Revolution EV Concept at CES 2023
Ram's new battery electric concept called the Ram 1500 Revolution is designed to outdo the competition with more interior and cargo space and faster charging. It also has futuristic features like being able to follow you while you walk and a virtual assistant. Ram unveiled its Ram 1500 Revolution battery...
The Most Unbiased Tesla Semi Breakdown From an Engineer
We have a video of someone breaking down the Tesla semi and it includes battery capacity, range, battery weight, and the total weight of the semi. Let's go over it. The Tesla Semi has a battery capacity of 500 miles * 1.7 kWh which equals about an 850 kWh battery. The 1.7 kWh comes from Elon Musk making a statement on Twitter.
Newer Subaru Outback Wins A Month But Loses The Year To A Hot Older Model
The 2023 Subaru Outback was the most popular model last month, but it lost to another model for the top sales crown. Check out the new report here. How popular is the 2023 Subaru Outback? Subaru of America announced year-end results, and the newly-refreshed Outback was not the most popular model last year. It loses to another model, the aging Crosstrek, which needs a remodel, and takes the sales crown for 2022 and bragging rights as the top model. In 2021, Outback lost to Forester and hasn't been the sales leader since 2019.
Tesla Fans' Petition for EV Incentives Garners Widespread Attention
Tesla supporters have been filing IRA EV Incentive petition in support of Tesla. Many probably didn’t believe it will get anywhere. But now it has turned to be a very noticeable petition. And I am about to tell you how noticeable and what they can potentially achieve. Look, the...
The U.S. Needs More Strong PHEVs And We Need Them Yesterday
What is a “strong PHEV”? Put most simply, it is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that can use electricity to solely power the vast majority of the distance it drives on a daily basis. Are there other criteria that might define a strong PHEV? Of course, and I’ll cover some of those below. How many strong PHEVs are on the market (of the 40 or so available for the current model year)? Not as many as there should be, even if we count the used ones, but I’ll cover this more below too.
Tesla Model 3 Dethrones Toyota Camry
The Tesla Model 3 has dethroned the Toyota Camry's 28 year win streak as the best selling mid-sized sedan in Australia. In a 28 year run, the Toyota Camry has been upended by the Tesla Model 3 as the best selling mid-sized sedan vehicle in Australia. This is for ALL vehicles, not just electric vehicles. This is a huge milestone for Tesla.
Is Subaru Forester Losing Its Appeal? It's Now Only The 3rd Most Popular AWD Model
Is the Subaru Forester compact SUV losing its appeal? The 2023 Subaru Forester was the most popular model last year, but it lost the best-selling crown to two hotter models in Subaru of America's lineup. Check out the report here. Has the once-popular Forester compact SUV lost its appeal with...
Tesla Unleashes New Prices in China and Japan - Check Out the Reduced Starting Prices!
We have news that Tesla has cut prices in China and Japan by about 10%. Here's the exact details. Tesla has cut prices in many countries around the world to reflect a slowing economy and the need to keep demand high. I expect these prices cuts to last as long as the current economic recession. These price drops are the biggest we have ever seen from Tesla. It's possible the U.S. will also have some price decreases at some point.
Secure Your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Now - No More Waiting in Line!
Here are some shortcuts you can take to secure your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid without waiting 5 months to a year for delivery. Last year's waiting times for these heavily sought out after cars was an embarrassment to Toyota. We wrote an article which said that some Canadians who ordered the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime had estimated waiting times of 18 months to two years. Unlike more modern car companies like Tesla or Rivian, where you can simply custom order your car and they bring it to their “gallery” and not dealership, Toyota seems to want to stay more traditional with their “see your local dealer” way of doing business.
The Wheel Reinvention By STC: Airless Tires, METL Technology Powered by NASA
The SMART Tire Company (STC) presented an almost indestructible tire at CES Las Vegas 2023 in Nevada; a tire that in practical terms means the reinvention of the wheel. After the wheel was invented (or maybe “discovered”) thousands of years ago, the world and our everyday life was never the same again. However, that does not mean that a revolutionary idea - as it actually was at the time - automatically equals perfection. Nowadays, although it is one the components that has evolved the most - at a technological level - it continues to be a source of important problems that science tries to find a remedy for. In this context, Smart Tire Company (STC) has just presented a new kind of tires, called “METL”, that it describes as "practically indestructible" and which are already being getting ready for sale on the markets.
9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck
We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
Tesla Germany Run Rate Nears a Quarter Million Per Year
We have information that puts Tesla's Germany delivery numbers at nearly a quarter million per year - just in Germany. The best selling car in Germany for November, 2022, was the Model 3. For Norway, France, and the U.K. was the Model Y. For December in Norway, it was the Tesla Model Y. Tesla vehicles are achieving European sales records month after month in Q4, 2022. There is a 70% increase in deliveries year over year.
The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV Will Make Its Mark This Year But It’s Not For Everyone
The 2023 Subaru Solterra will make a new path among new EVs making their debut this year. Here's who the Solterra will appeal to and why it will make a unique mark this winter and in 2023. Should you consider buying the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra battery electric vehicle, and...
