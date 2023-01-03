The SMART Tire Company (STC) presented an almost indestructible tire at CES Las Vegas 2023 in Nevada; a tire that in practical terms means the reinvention of the wheel. After the wheel was invented (or maybe “discovered”) thousands of years ago, the world and our everyday life was never the same again. However, that does not mean that a revolutionary idea - as it actually was at the time - automatically equals perfection. Nowadays, although it is one the components that has evolved the most - at a technological level - it continues to be a source of important problems that science tries to find a remedy for. In this context, Smart Tire Company (STC) has just presented a new kind of tires, called “METL”, that it describes as "practically indestructible" and which are already being getting ready for sale on the markets.

