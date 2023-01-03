Read full article on original website
A lull in the snow Monday morning, but more expected later in the day
SIDNEY - The first round of snow in the New Year dropped one to two inches in downtown Sidney Monday morning, completely covering roads, sidewalks, and parking lots with fresh powder, with more expected to fall later in the day. The National Weather Service kept the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast...
Two Panhandle counties in flood advisory due to ice jam
OGALLALA, Neb. -- While the state is getting hit by snow storms and ice storms, there are two counties that are sitting in a flood advisory. The National Weather Service said that Keith and Garden County went into a flood advisory around 7:56 a.m. MT and will be in the advisory until further notice.
Power outages reported in the Panhandle
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Morning snowfall and freezing drizzle in the panhandle Monday caused hundreds of power outages. High West Energy is reporting that over 1,100 people are without power in the southwest panhandle. The bulk of the outage is affecting residents in Kimball and Cheyenne County, which had over 1,000...
Creighton University honors panhandle physician assistant with 'Preceptor of the Year'
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Kyle Brown, PA-C, a physician assistant with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, was recently named Preceptor of the Year by Creighton University’s Physician Assistant Program. He sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine clinics in Sidney and Chappell, and at Regional West Garden County in Oshkosh.
Helping kids make their wishes come true
SIDNEY -- Five local officials took a pie in the face to benefit children facing their own battles. Customers of the Alta Convenience Store in Sidney recently had the opportunity to share a bowl of homemade chili, and contribute to their favorite first responder taking a pie in the face for a good cause.
