Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v Everton, FA Cup
Marcus Rashford has once again scored for Manchester United, this time against Everton. Watch the goal here.
Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth - Three Things We Learned
Manchester United have continued their winning ways with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Two of Shrewsbury's former Sunderland players likely to miss FA Cup reunion
It might not be much of a reunion with Shrewsbury's former Sunderland players after all.
Middlesbrough expecting Ross Stewart to sign a new Sunderland contract - report
Encouraging news for Sunderland as reason for Middlesbrough striker move revealed.
Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
BBC
'Lampard's tactics appear naive at times, but he's been dealt a bad hand'
Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
BBC
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
BBC
'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'
Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Kouadio Kone
Liverpool are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone amid interest from Chelsea.
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest
Manchester United are preparing to keep ahold of Scott McTominay despite interest from Newcastle United.
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed how Ellis Simms felt about Everton recall.
BBC
Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty
Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC
Portsmouth want new head coach 'as quickly as possible' after sacking Danny Cowley
When Portsmouth players walked off the field and headed towards the tunnel surrounded by booing fans at Fratton Park on Sunday, a difficult decision loomed for the club's owners and board. The 3-1 loss to Charlton marked their ninth League One match without a win and 24 hours later head...
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
