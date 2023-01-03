ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
The Associated Press

Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
BBC

'Lampard's tactics appear naive at times, but he's been dealt a bad hand'

Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a...
BBC

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'

Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC

Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
BBC

'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'

Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC

Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC

Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty

Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC

'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'

Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy