Daily Iowan

Baker Mayfield Leads The Rams Win Against The Raiders

Football is a sport that never ceases to amaze us, and it has produced yet another surprise recently. Namely, Baker Mayfield has had a completely unforgettable debut with the Los Angeles Rams, as he led his team to a stunning win against the Las Vegas Raiders. No one quite expected...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to major Zion Williamson injury news

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had been on an absolute tear this season. But now the Pels will be without their star and former first-overall pick. Zion suffered a strained right hamstring in the Pelicans‘ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. That injury is now set to sideline him for at least three weeks.
The Ringer

Damar Hamlin, ‘MNF,’ and the Days Since With Domonique Foxworth. Plus Tales: What’s Wrong With Boston, Love for OKC, Denver’s Big Test, and Mitchell’s 71.

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, where he covers the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Thunder, Kings-Jazz, the first-place Nuggets, and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills-Bengals game, what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, player safety, and more (20:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:22).
The Ringer

Eagles-Giants Preview: Should Jalen Hurts Play Against the Giants?

We first want to send our thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the Bills community during this difficult and challenging time. Should Jalen Hurts play against the Giants on Sunday if he’s not 100 percent healthy? The Eagles could secure a much-needed bye week and home-field advantage, or they could fall to the fifth seed, head down to Tampa for the second year in a row, and play Tom Brady and the Bucs; but is putting Hurts out there worth the risk? Sheil and Ben also reviewed the film from the Saints’ loss, and posit that maybe the defense wasn’t so bad after all.
The Ringer

Luka Doncic Isn’t Just the MVP Favorite, He’s the Most Improved Player

In Luka Doncic’s very first game against the Sacramento Kings—one of the teams that passed on him in the 2018 draft—he finished with 28 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Afterward, Sacramento coach Dave Joerger essentially subtweeted his own front office: “Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don’t see it, unfortunately for us.”
The Ringer

Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Bounce-Back Win in Dallas. Plus, Andrew Callahan on a Potential Shakeup in Foxborough.

The Ringer’s Michael Pina joins Brian to discuss the Celtics’ win over the Mavs on Thursday night, how Jayson Tatum’s supporting cast compares to Luka’s, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (0:30). Then, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan joins the show to talk about the Patriots-Bills game, how the two teams have been handling the Damar Hamlin situation, potential coaching staff moves in the offseason, and more (32:15). Finally, Brian delivers his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and predicts how the Rafael Devers deal could affect other players on the Red Sox (1:08:00).
The Ringer

Week 18 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let’s begin with the obvious: Picking NFL games this week feels especially silly. Like everyone else in the football world, my mind has been on Damar Hamlin and what we all witnessed Monday night. Earlier this week, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News joined me and Nora Princiotti on The Ringer NFL Show to talk about who Hamlin is. Fitzgerald, who covers the Bills, did a wonderful job filling us in on Hamlin’s journey and backstory (listen below).
The Ringer

Klay and Donovan Explode!

Seerat and Kyle celebrate the first pod of the New Year by discussing Klay Thompson’s 54-point barrage against the Hawks and Donovan Mitchell’s jaw-dropping 71-point performance in the Cavs’ win over the Bulls on Monday night. After the break, they examine some of the NBA teams looking to either improve or possibly start a brand-new process before the upcoming trade deadline—notably, the Raptors, Bulls, and Mavs (25:39). They end the pod by talking about the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers and what moves they can make to improve on their newfound success (48:51).
Cleveland.com

How Donovan Mitchell joined Wilt in an elite club; the Browns’ best corner isn’t who you might think: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Donovan Mitchell’s big 71-point night, Wilt Chamberlain stories, how to feel about the Browns, and who the team’s best cornerback is right now. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry questions on the recording of interceptions; and the second-base extra-innings rule in MLB.
