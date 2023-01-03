Clinton teen killed in New Year’s shooting; investigation ongoing

A Clinton teenager was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day that injured two others. The deadly shooting remains under investigation, with no arrests yet made.

Just prior to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “shots fired” call on Darkwood Lane, Clinton, which is located off Isaac Road, extending south from Bonnetsville Road. Upon arrival, authorities determined three individuals had been shot during a “disturbance” at the location.

Tizhaildeil Simmons, 19, of Stetson Street, Clinton, sustained fatal wounds, succumbing to injuries while being transported to the hospital by a friend, sheriff’s officials said. Lykheim Simmons, 29, of a neighboring Stetson Street residence, and Marquese Moore, 23, of Garland Airport Road, Garland, were also injured in the shooting. They were reportedly transported to Sampson Regional Emergency Department to be treated for minor injuries.

Limited information on the shooting was released.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact them at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, at 910-592-4141.