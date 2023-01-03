Howard R. McCoy, 77 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his residence. Howard was born on February 3, 1945, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Roxanne (Simpson) McCoy. He worked in the logging business. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Jones) McCoy, who passed away on September 17, 2014; and by his brother, Wilburn Simpson. Howard is survived by his daughter, Dana McCoy of Peebles; and his son, Allen Jones of Peebles. Howard will be missed by his grandchildren, Cody, Chelsea, and Casey, and his great-grandchild, Karter. Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Funeral services will be held following visitation on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.