A Dog Groomer Goes Viral For Turning Pets Into Zoo Animals.
30-year-old Gabriel Feitosa. Over the last few years, Gabriel has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views on his transformation videos that bring a twist to the typical wash and style grooming routine. Instead of a simple cut, the San Diego–based professional uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs to turn his clients' pets into zoo animals.
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Rocks Sheer Gown With Deep-Plunging Neckline For British ‘Vogue’: Photos
It’s Jamie Lee Curtis‘s world and we’re just living in it! The gorgeous actress, 64, proved such was the case when the stunning photos of her British Vogue shoot were published on Friday, Jan. 6. In them, the Halloween Ends star rocks a deliciously sheer Tom Ford dress in black as she posed for her life at the Getty Villa Museum in Malibu. The annual Hollywood portfolio issue also included stars Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeow.
Rockefeller Center is back! The transformation of NYC’s deco icon revealed
Throughout its illustrious 84 years, Rockefeller Center has constantly evolved — both at the ground and bird’s eye levels. The Art Deco icon designed by Raymond Hood initially comprised 14 buildings, as well as public art, fountains and gardens, when it was completed in 1939. John D. Rockefeller’s creation was conceived as a “city within a city” that would “represent a new kind of internationalism,” architect Adam Rolston told The Post. Its Channel Gardens — gently sloping downwards from Saks Fifth Avenue to the main sunken plaza — got its name from the two Fifth Avenue structures it separates: the British...
Kelsea Ballerini & Fletcher Join Forces For Eye-Popping Ending To New Video
Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher debuted a powerful music video to bring their “Better Version” collaboration to life on Friday (January 6). The cinematic story quickly had viewers gushing over the artistry, the vulnerability — and the eye-popping ending. The music video, a short film titled Better Version...
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Seemingly Comes Out As Gay
It seems like Noah Schnapp has more in common with his Stranger Things character than he thought!. The Netflix TV star took to TikTok on Thursday (January 5) to seemingly come out as gay. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote in the caption while the sound in the background says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It's never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious!"
North West Transforms Into Dad Kanye West In New TikTok
North West is showing off her family resemblance. In her latest TikTok with her mother Kim Kardashian, the 9-year-old appeared to be dressed up like her father Kanye West. North pulled off the look with the help of special-effects makeup as well as a black hoodie and beanie. The video...
Rolling Stone Releases New List of The "200 Greatest Singers of All Time"
Rolling Stone has released a new list that ranks the 200 greatest singers of all time, from all genres of music. On the rock side of things, Little Richard and John Lennon ranked the highest at 11 and 12 respectively. Freddie Mercury landed at 14 (which blows my mind -...
