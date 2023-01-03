Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.

