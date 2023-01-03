ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Brayton Matthews
5d ago

It’s closed because they’re losing money is losing money because management could not hire quality people to keep the store, spotlessly clean and safe. Quality people come at a price you want good people pay good money‼️

we need help Lord!
4d ago

New Orleans you deserve everything that you get you are for the citizen of New Orleans after while the citizen will be gone but where are you safe I say no where unless you go and live in the woods and you are not safe there either so what is answer my brothers and sisters?

BlueEyedBadGirl
5d ago

I’m sure it has nothing to do with the crime problem. But don’t worry Teedy is “laser focused” on it.

NOLA.com

New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh

Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

One killed, one injured in shooting outside Harvey bar

A double shooting outside a bar in Harvey Sunday killed one man and left a juvenile injured, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard at around 6:15 am and found an adult male unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARVEY, LA
WWL

Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push

NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
NOLA.com

For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route

A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

