Brayton Matthews
5d ago
It’s closed because they’re losing money is losing money because management could not hire quality people to keep the store, spotlessly clean and safe. Quality people come at a price you want good people pay good money‼️
we need help Lord!
4d ago
New Orleans you deserve everything that you get you are for the citizen of New Orleans after while the citizen will be gone but where are you safe I say no where unless you go and live in the woods and you are not safe there either so what is answer my brothers and sisters?
BlueEyedBadGirl
5d ago
I’m sure it has nothing to do with the crime problem. But don’t worry Teedy is “laser focused” on it.
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
McDonald’s Closes New Orleans Canal Street Location
NOLA.com is reporting that McDonald's on the 700 block of Canal Street near the French Quarter has closed its doors. This is the last McDonald's that was open in the area, known for having a large amount of foot traffic from locals and visitors alike. The closure of this McDonald's...
NOLA.com
New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh
Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
NOLA.com
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
NOLA.com
One killed, one injured in shooting outside Harvey bar
A double shooting outside a bar in Harvey Sunday killed one man and left a juvenile injured, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard at around 6:15 am and found an adult male unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
WWL-TV
Parking company plans to install cameras, lights in wake of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD says they have a plan to stop the car break-ins happening during Pelicans games. Friday, they said they’ve worked with analytics to determine where exactly the break-ins are happening so they can direct patrol. “I have personally spoken to the captains of the sixth,...
fox8live.com
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
WDSU
'A logistical nightmare': Special election for downtown New Orleans state house seat the same day as carnival parades
NEW ORLEANS — A special election for a key New Orleans-based state house seat falls on an odd day. The race for the District 93 seat, recently vacated by Royce Duplessis after he won a seat in the state Senate, is Saturday, Feb. 18. That is the big weekend...
Mardi Gras season begins as worries about violent crime continue in Big Easy
New Orleans kicked off its annual Carnival season Friday, a weekslong celebration of joyous street parties, lavish balls and colorful parades — complicated this year by concerns over crime and a depleted police force that last year forced a shortening of Mardi Gras parade routes. City officials marked the...
WWL-TV
'It was just chaos' | 2 killed, 3 wounded in Central City shooting outside church
NEW ORLEANS — Lionel Oliver woke up to the sound of gunshots Thursday night. "It was just chaos," he said. "You hear people screaming, yelling, and crying, and that's all you hear." Two people were killed and three more wounded at the corner of St. Andrew Street and Rev....
WDSU
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
NOLA.com
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route
A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
