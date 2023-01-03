This year's cold and flu season has already been a rough one. Louisiana has been hit particularly hard by the onset of high fevers, chills, aches and pains, and the general malaise that comes with these illnesses too. In fact, Louisiana has been ranked high on the list of Walgreens' Flu Index for the past several weeks, no let's make that the last several months.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO