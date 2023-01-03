Read full article on original website
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions
Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?. I was not aware that this existed but it does not surprise me at all. Louisiana is home to some amazing sights and this is just one of many that call Louisiana home.
Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds
You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a "Notice of Intent" to change the daily bag limit on cobia. A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
Louisiana Lottery Confirms Location of Mega Millions Winner
Lottery fever is raging across Louisiana and the rest of the nation this morning. The lure of easy money has been slowly building into the nation's consciousness over the past few weeks as both multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, have seen their top cash prizes grow. The Powerball...
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Louisiana Created Diet Revealed to be Among Best in the Country
People who live in Louisiana know a lot about food. Unfortunately, our traditional Louisiana diet usually gets us into a bit of trouble with our healthcare providers because we also tend to be overweight from overeating all of this homemade deliciousness. But there is hope for those that love good food and still want to lose weight.
Unpaid Louisiana Income Taxes Could Cost You Your Driver’s License
Most people are unaware that, if you fall behind too much or don't pay your Louisiana state income taxes, your driver's license can be suspended or even revoked. However, there is a slight change to the law for 2023. Did you know your driver's license can be suspended or even...
7 Facts Louisiana Will Want to Know About Friday’s Mega Millions
Lottery players in Louisiana are among some of the luckiest gamblers in the world. It seems as if almost every week we are reporting on a story where a winning ticket sold in The Boot has created a life-changing financial windfall for a lucky resident who decided to spend a few bucks and try their luck.
In Louisiana it’s Illegal to Take Pictures on Railroad Tracks
With high school graduation ceremonies sparking up in a few months, senior pictures are starting to be discussed across Acadiana. If the idea of taking senior pictures on train tracks is part of the plan, you're going to want to throw that idea out. Is It Illegal To Take Pictures...
Fighting the Flu? Crockpot Drink Recipe Helps You Feel Better
This year's cold and flu season has already been a rough one. Louisiana has been hit particularly hard by the onset of high fevers, chills, aches and pains, and the general malaise that comes with these illnesses too. In fact, Louisiana has been ranked high on the list of Walgreens' Flu Index for the past several weeks, no let's make that the last several months.
