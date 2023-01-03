Read full article on original website
demolitionandrecycling.media
‘Another challenging year’ for Edge Innovate
Darragh Cullen, the managing director of Northern Ireland-based crushing and screening equipment manufacturer Edge Innovate, has described 2022 as “another challenging year”. In his recently published yearly review, the business leader said its “biggest issues” had been cost increases and the supply of equipment components. Ongoing...
Train operating companies offer two-year pay deal to drivers’ union
Train operating companies have offered the drivers’ union a two-year pay deal in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute which has led to a series of strikes.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it was offering a “landmark outline proposal” that would deliver more reliable services for passengers, in exchange for a pay increase of 4 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year.It also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least 31 March 2024.A statement said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Deadline approaches for NDA Safety Award
Demolition contractors wishing to enter for the Michael J Casbon Safety Award have until 13 January to do so. The award – organised by the US National Demolition Association (NDA) – honours the late Mike Casbon, who the NDA says contributed significantly to its Foundations of Demolition Management courses; was a member of the association’s Education, Safety, and Government Affairs Committee; and won the NDA Hall of Fame award in 2019.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Sabic and RVA Group reach decade of decommissioning
Petrochemical manufacturing giant Sabic and engineering consultancy RVA Group have marked a decade of decommissioning works completed together, at the operator’s Wilton and North Tees sites in Teesside, United Kingdom. The projects – at sites located in the north east of England – represent over 1.2 million safe hours...
BBC
Cheltenham Council to invest £151k in energy monitoring system
A council is to monitor energy use of some of its historic buildings to help tackle climate change. Cheltenham Borough Council is investing £151k in new systems they hope will also help reduce bills. Several buildings, such as the Pittville Pump Rooms, will come under the scheme that aims...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
