ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers defeat Browns, miss playoffs after Jets lose to Dolphins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have earned a winning record after defeating the Cleveland Browns 28-14 but will not advance to playoffs. In order to make the playoffs the Steelers needed to beat the Browns, the Buffalo Bills needed to win their game against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins had to lose to the New York Jets.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy