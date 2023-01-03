Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’
The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Beleaguered George Santos faces prospect of fraud investigation in Brazil
Scandal-plagued Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) now faces another challenge as Brazilian authorities announced they would reopen their 2008 fraud case against him.
‘This nightmare is over’: Lula vows to pull Brazil out of Bolsonaro’s era of ‘devastation’
Leftwinger promises environmental protections and social progress as he’s sworn in as president
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
France 24
'You lose hope': Cuban exodus to US largest in island's history
In early 2022, he joined thousands of Cubans whose migration has amounted to the largest exodus in the Caribbean nation's history. Gonzalez, a 34-year-old barber, said he could no longer bear the hardships of a country going through its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, or the communist regime he had never embraced.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about an hour to surrender to Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, included many Cubans — who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum that previously fell largely on other nationalities now applies just as much to them. Several were political dissidents of the Cuban government who were driven to leave by...
George Santos’ Terrible Month Gets Worse as Brazil Resurrects Fraud Case: NYT
Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to run for Congress, after all. Brazilian fraud charges against George Santos—the U.S. representative-elect accused of fabricating just about every element of his backstory—will be resurrected now that authorities have confirmed his location, according to The New York Times. In 2008, when he was just 19 years old, Santos allegedly bought almost $700 in merchandise at a store in Brazil “using a stolen checkbook and a false name.” Prosecutors pursued a fraud case, but it was halted after he left for the United States and local authorities weren't able to find him. With his swearing-in scheduled for Tuesday, that will no longer be an issue. Santos insisted to the New York Post late last month that he is not a criminal “here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world.” His attorney told the Times that he is “in the process of engaging local counsel to address this alleged complaint.”Read it at New York Times
Brazilian prosecutors to resume criminal case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil plan to resume a criminal case against Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), the New York Times first reported and Axios confirmed Monday evening. Santos had previously denied criminal involvement "in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world." Driving the news: A spokesperson for the Rio de...
After years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again
URENA, Venezuela, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Private vehicles started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years on Sunday, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting.
Daily Beast
Bolsonaro Flees Brazil to Hide Out in Home of MMA Fighter in Florida
After a contentious presidential race—seen by most as Brazil’s most consequential election in decades—the country’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, opted to take an unconventional route to get out of attending incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s inauguration: Fleeing the country. Bolsonaro faced...
Brazil revives fraud case against embattled U.S. GOP congressman-elect George Santos
George Santos will be sworn in Tuesday at the new Republican congressman representing New York's 3rd Congressional District despite admitting that much of his résumé and biography is a lie, a federal investigation into his finances, local inquiries into his multiple fabrications, and as of Monday, a criminal fraud investigation in his native Brazil, The New York Times reports. A Brazilian judge approved charges against Santos in 2011 after he admitted to using a stolen checkbook and a false name to make fraudulent purchases near Rio de Janeiro in 2008 — he wrote at least two stolen checks to buy about...
George Santos admitted to using stolen checkbook in Brazil, report says
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) allegedly admitted to using a stolen checkbook in Brazil in 2008, CNN reported Wednesday. According to a series of Brazilian police documents obtained by the outlet, Santos confessed to stealing a man's checkbook that was in his mother's possession. He then allegedly admitted to using the checkbook to purchase clothing at a shop outside Rio de Janeiro. In the police documents, officials reportedly said that Santos used a fake ID with the real checkbook owner's name and a picture of himself. "[Santos] acknowledged having been responsible for forging the signatures on the checks, also confirming that he had...
US planning to accept up to 30,000 migrants monthly under expanded humanitarian program
The United States is expanding a border control program that pairs migrant expulsions with a limited number of pre-approved entries per month, according to reports. Under the program, the United States would take in up to 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans each month, while ramping up efforts to detain and expel migrants who show…
The U.S. is reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
HAVANA — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana. The Embassy confirmed this week it will begin processing...
Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs
LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro faces legal risks after losing immunity
BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's loss of broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down on Sunday leaves him more exposed to criminal and electoral probes that could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office. Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, left Brazil...
Jair Bolsonaro wrecked Brazil’s presidential palace, TV report suggests
Jair Bolsonaro’s wrecking of the Amazon made him a global outcast – but his acts of desecration were not limited to the rainforest. A report by the Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews suggests that even the official presidential residence – a 1950s masterpiece by the architect Oscar Niemeyer – was defiled by the far-right politician during his four years in power.
northernarchitecture.us
Photo Peek: Argentina
South America’s second largest country following Brazil. Located in the southern-most part of South America, the Andes Mountains lies on its west, while it is bounded in the south and east by the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean. In the northeast of Argentina lies Uruguay, and Brazil borders it on the north. Argentina also lays claim to the Falkland Islands.
Comments / 0