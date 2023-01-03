Read full article on original website
WDTV
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident. Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16. Anyone with information...
Bridgeport Police searching for subject in BFS fraud incident
Bridgeport Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud incident at the BFS in Charles Pointe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2022.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport's Kimberly Morris Graduates from WVU as Holder of Two Degrees and Thriving Small Business
Story by Brittany Furbee, Communications Specialist. WVU's BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. As a native West Virginian, Kimberly Morris grew up knowing she was destined to become a Mountaineer. What she didn’t know was that one day she would be graduating from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources with two degrees and a thriving small business.
connect-bridgeport.com
Your Community Foundation's Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Harrison County Native Billy Coffindaffer
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) is pleased to announce the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with a $25,000 donation...
connect-bridgeport.com
Local Police Seek Help to ID Individual who Stole ATV
The Shinnston Police Department is asking for public help as a valuable piece of equipment was stolen New Year’s Eve from the city’s public works department. According to a social media post, the Shinnston Police say that a 2012 Honda Rancher was stolen at approximately 7 a.m. A picture of the vehicle is shown below and a grainy image of the suspect shown riding the ATV is shown above. The image was taken from surveillance footage.
