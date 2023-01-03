ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Bridgeport's Kimberly Morris Graduates from WVU as Holder of Two Degrees and Thriving Small Business

Story by Brittany Furbee, Communications Specialist. WVU's BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. As a native West Virginian, Kimberly Morris grew up knowing she was destined to become a Mountaineer. What she didn’t know was that one day she would be graduating from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources with two degrees and a thriving small business.
Local Police Seek Help to ID Individual who Stole ATV

The Shinnston Police Department is asking for public help as a valuable piece of equipment was stolen New Year’s Eve from the city’s public works department. According to a social media post, the Shinnston Police say that a 2012 Honda Rancher was stolen at approximately 7 a.m. A picture of the vehicle is shown below and a grainy image of the suspect shown riding the ATV is shown above. The image was taken from surveillance footage.

