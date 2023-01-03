ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Athlon Sports

Look: JJ Watt Leaves NFL Field For The Final Time

At the final two-minute mark of the Cardinals-49ers game on Sunday, J.J. Watt walked off the field one last time as a player. The Cardinals defensive end exited Levi's Stadium to a standing ovation. Watt announced this NFL season would be his last in a Dec. 27 tweet. Watt turned back the clock this ...
New York Post

Kenny Golladay catches first touchdown as Giant with epic one-handed grab

Kenny Golladay caught his first touchdown as a Giant in dramatic fashion. The Big Blue receiver, who has been primarily benched for the majority of the season, caught the one-handed 25-yard pass from Davis Webb in the final seconds of the Giants’ 22-16 loss against the Eagles on Sunday. He was able to get both feet down while falling out of the end zone. With head coach Brian Daboll resting his key starters in preparation for the playoffs, the Giants opted to play bench players – such as Webb and Golladay.  Philadelphia came into Sunday playing its regulars trying to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye during the playoffs. Golladay, 29, has been criticized by fans and media alike for his lack of production during his tenure as a Giant. He came into the game with 41 catches for 572 years. He’s been seen as a contract albatross after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021.
Larry Brown Sports

Chad Johnson reacts to Bengals’ coin flip celebrations

The Cincinnati Bengals made clear how they felt about the NFL’s method of potentially determining home field advantage in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday, and Chad Johnson has their back if they hear from the NFL about it. The Bengals celebrated a touchdown by flipping a coin after scoring a touchdown, a clear reaction... The post Chad Johnson reacts to Bengals’ coin flip celebrations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

