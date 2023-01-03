ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knives Out director Rian Johnson has considered a Muppets crossover – but can’t see it working well

By Bradley Russell
 3 days ago

Oh, fiddlesticks . Knives Out director Rian Johnson has revealed he has seriously considered crossing the Muppets over with his murder mystery franchise – but has several reasons why it wouldn’t work.

"It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought. As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously," Johnson told Netflix’s Tudum .

But there’s little to no chance we’ll see Benoit Blanc matching wits with Miss Piggy or solving the case with Kermit anytime soon.

As Johnson explained, "I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie."

He continued, "I wouldn’t want to compromise either of them. And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you’d have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie."

Johnson, in any case, might be too busy to consider any grisly Muppet murders. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has rocketed to the top of the Netflix charts – and a third Knives Out movie is part of the streamer’s reported bumper $450m package .

Johnson also has a Star Wars trilogy on deck. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director told Variety that any work on a return to a galaxy far, far away will be a "matter of scheduling."

If you’ve already watched the Netflix movie, take a deep dive into the whodunnit with our round-up of Glass Onion Easter eggs , our breakdown of the Glass Onion ending , and all of the Glass Onion cameos you might have missed.

For more on what’s coming to cinemas, here’s our guide to 2023’s movie release dates.

