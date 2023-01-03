Effective: 2023-01-08 05:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO