aircargonews.net
First SAF flight completed from Brussels Airport
The first flight of an aircraft powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) supplied by pipeline at Brussels Airport took off on January 1. The flight was completed by Brussels Airlines from the Belgian airport to Malaga following the first delivery of SAF to the airport via NATO’s Central Europe Pipeline System.
aircargonews.net
Where now for UK air cargo? A year in review
2022 saw its fair share of challenges within the logistics industry, as the UK continued to navigate post-pandemic life and the government underwent reforms. As the economy returned to a new normal, air cargo has proved its value as a key link in keeping the country’s supply chain intact, but has also created opportunities and enabled expansions in international trading.
aircargonews.net
Bamboo Airways debuts cargo airline
Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways has launched cargo carrier Bamboo Airways Cargo JSC (BAC). The company said in a press release on January 3: “This is the airline’s latest movement in the overall strategy to build an aviation ecosystem, develop Bamboo Airways’ member companies, and create more favorable conditions for the airline to thrive in the coming time.”
aircargonews.net
Jason Berry leaves Air Canada to join Horizon Air
Alaska Air Group subsidiary Horizon Air has named Jason Berry as senior vice president of operations. Berry rejoins the Alaska Air Group after two years as vice president of cargo at Air Canada. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jason back,” said Horizon Air president Joe Sprague. “Adding talented operational...
aircargonews.net
FFAF Cargo launches subsidiary in India
Canadian freight forwarder FFAF Cargo is moving forward with expansion in Asia following the launch of a subsidiary in India in the last quarter of 2022. FFAF Logistics India has been launched as India continues to develop in diverse industries, said FFAF Cargo, a subsidiary of Flying Fresh Air Freight.
aircargonews.net
Maersk completes Martin Bencher acquisition
Maersk has completed the acquisition of Danish project logistics specialist Martin Bencher Group as it strives to diversify its supply chain offering. The deal, announced in August last year, has an enterprise value of $61m and will allow the shipping giant to launch Maersk Project Logistics. Founded in 1997, Martin...
aircargonews.net
Air Cargo News’ most read in 2022
Last year was another turbulent year for the air cargo industry as the rapid growth experienced in 2021 turned to decline and capacity began to open up as passenger networks re-opened. Despite the demand declines, volumes stayed ahead of pre-Covid levels and rates remained far above the levels achieved in...
American Airlines pilots raise concerns over new cockpit protocols
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines (AAL.O) pilots has voiced concerns regarding the new cockpit protocols enforced by the airline, without adequate training.
aircargonews.net
Heavylift sector faces up to an uncertain market
The heavylift sector is facing up to challenging market conditions but there are some positives to be found, writes Michael Mackey. Heavylift air cargo faces a difficult future despite an obvious need for the services it offers. “I would describe the current situation as a ‘tough market’,” Reto Hunziker, regional...
aircargonews.net
HAFFA gets dangerous goods training go ahead
The Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (HAFFA) said it has become the first and only trade association to receive accreditation from the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (HKCAD) to organise dangerous goods (DG) awareness self study examinations under the Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA). Dangerous goods awareness...
aircargonews.net
DHL: Demand down but hope as inflation expected to ease
DHL Global Forwarding’s December 2022 ‘Airfreight State of the Industry’ report painted a fraught operating landscape but the outlook isn’t entirely gloomy. Following November’s low volumes, demand continued to remain reduced on most trade lanes and is likely to continue into 2023, said the report.
