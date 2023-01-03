Industry forecasts for this year are largely pessimistic with the outlook for demand muted at best, though capacity looks set to grow, writes Ian Putzger. “Air cargo peak season has now officially failed to materialise,” wrote Freightos head of research Judah Levine on December 7, pointing to year-on-year drops of more than 40% in index rates from Asia to North America and Europe at the end of November.

