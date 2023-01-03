Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
Where now for UK air cargo? A year in review
2022 saw its fair share of challenges within the logistics industry, as the UK continued to navigate post-pandemic life and the government underwent reforms. As the economy returned to a new normal, air cargo has proved its value as a key link in keeping the country’s supply chain intact, but has also created opportunities and enabled expansions in international trading.
aircargonews.net
AfA optimistic US air cargo industry can ride out a recession
A global recession looms ahead but air cargo setbacks look set to be short-lived, writes Airforwarders Association (AfA) executive director Brandon Fried. The recent half-point raising of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve signals that inflation still lingers within the American economy as the likelihood of a global recession seems more realistic.
aircargonews.net
Flexport adds another ex-Amazon exec to management team
Flexport has appointed former Microsoft and Amazon executive Teresa Carlson as president and chief commercial officer. She will oversee Flexport’s sales, marketing and communications, as well as its humanitarian aid and sustainability arm arm Flexport.org. Carlson will also spearhead the company’s expansion in new global markets, verticals, and strategic...
aircargonews.net
Heavylift sector faces up to an uncertain market
The heavylift sector is facing up to challenging market conditions but there are some positives to be found, writes Michael Mackey. Heavylift air cargo faces a difficult future despite an obvious need for the services it offers. “I would describe the current situation as a ‘tough market’,” Reto Hunziker, regional...
aircargonews.net
Putzger perspective: Full steam ahead for air cargo headwinds
Industry forecasts for this year are largely pessimistic with the outlook for demand muted at best, though capacity looks set to grow, writes Ian Putzger. “Air cargo peak season has now officially failed to materialise,” wrote Freightos head of research Judah Levine on December 7, pointing to year-on-year drops of more than 40% in index rates from Asia to North America and Europe at the end of November.
aircargonews.net
US SMEs explore nearshoring to avoid supply chain disruption
US small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are moving their supply chains closer to their home market at a faster rate than predicted to help minimise supply chain disruption. A survey from Gartner-owned consultant Capterra shows that 88% of the 300 SMEs surveyed plan or are currently in the process of...
aircargonews.net
First project shipment for K+N’s B747
Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) has completed its first engine shipment using its Boeing 747-8F aircraft. The team in Chicago transported a nine-tonne Rolls Royce aircraft engine onto its B747-8F aircraft – named Inspire – from Chicago to Hong Kong. According to K+N, it took four people, three pieces...
aircargonews.net
DHL: Demand down but hope as inflation expected to ease
DHL Global Forwarding’s December 2022 ‘Airfreight State of the Industry’ report painted a fraught operating landscape but the outlook isn’t entirely gloomy. Following November’s low volumes, demand continued to remain reduced on most trade lanes and is likely to continue into 2023, said the report.
