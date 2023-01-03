Read full article on original website
Where now for UK air cargo? A year in review
2022 saw its fair share of challenges within the logistics industry, as the UK continued to navigate post-pandemic life and the government underwent reforms. As the economy returned to a new normal, air cargo has proved its value as a key link in keeping the country’s supply chain intact, but has also created opportunities and enabled expansions in international trading.
Maersk completes Martin Bencher acquisition
Maersk has completed the acquisition of Danish project logistics specialist Martin Bencher Group as it strives to diversify its supply chain offering. The deal, announced in August last year, has an enterprise value of $61m and will allow the shipping giant to launch Maersk Project Logistics. Founded in 1997, Martin...
CLIVE: Dig deeper for true air cargo market picture
The air cargo industry is holding its own given the economic pressures it faced last year and despite a consistent drop in demand. According to the latest industry analysis by Xeneta-owned CLIVE Data Services, in December, chargeable weight fell 8% year on year and the general airfreight spot rate registered its largest year on year decline of 35%. Capacity in December 2022 recovered to 93% of the 2019 level.
Emirates SkyCargo invests for the future
The last 14 months have been a busy period for Emirates SkyCargo. Not only has the carrier been managing heightened demand – at least until the second half of last year – and the recovery of bellyhold operations, but it has made a series of investments. Firstly, in...
Air Cargo News’ most read in 2022
Last year was another turbulent year for the air cargo industry as the rapid growth experienced in 2021 turned to decline and capacity began to open up as passenger networks re-opened. Despite the demand declines, volumes stayed ahead of pre-Covid levels and rates remained far above the levels achieved in...
HAFFA gets dangerous goods training go ahead
The Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (HAFFA) said it has become the first and only trade association to receive accreditation from the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (HKCAD) to organise dangerous goods (DG) awareness self study examinations under the Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA). Dangerous goods awareness...
FFAF Cargo launches subsidiary in India
Canadian freight forwarder FFAF Cargo is moving forward with expansion in Asia following the launch of a subsidiary in India in the last quarter of 2022. FFAF Logistics India has been launched as India continues to develop in diverse industries, said FFAF Cargo, a subsidiary of Flying Fresh Air Freight.
US SMEs explore nearshoring to avoid supply chain disruption
US small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are moving their supply chains closer to their home market at a faster rate than predicted to help minimise supply chain disruption. A survey from Gartner-owned consultant Capterra shows that 88% of the 300 SMEs surveyed plan or are currently in the process of...
Putzger perspective: Full steam ahead for air cargo headwinds
Industry forecasts for this year are largely pessimistic with the outlook for demand muted at best, though capacity looks set to grow, writes Ian Putzger. “Air cargo peak season has now officially failed to materialise,” wrote Freightos head of research Judah Levine on December 7, pointing to year-on-year drops of more than 40% in index rates from Asia to North America and Europe at the end of November.
Rates end 2022 on a flat note but ahead of pre-Covid levels
Airfreight rates on key trade lanes ended the year on a flat note, but remain above pre-Covid levels. The latest statistics from the Baltic Exchange Airfreight Index (BAI) show that average rates – both contract and spot – paid by forwarders on services from Hong Kong to North America in December stood at $6.50 – flat compared with November and down 48.9% on a year ago.
DHL: Demand down but hope as inflation expected to ease
DHL Global Forwarding’s December 2022 ‘Airfreight State of the Industry’ report painted a fraught operating landscape but the outlook isn’t entirely gloomy. Following November’s low volumes, demand continued to remain reduced on most trade lanes and is likely to continue into 2023, said the report.
