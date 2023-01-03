It has been a pretty quiet start to the new year, but things are going to pick up later this month. Arbitration figures are set to be swapped between players and teams on January 13. Additionally, the international signing period is set to open on January 15. The Braves will be in their second year free of penalties. Finally, the Hall of Fame voting results will be announced on January 24. We know Fred McGriff is going to be in inducted into Cooperstown this summer and we will find out who will join him soon.

23 HOURS AGO