Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations
The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Yardbarker
Yankees pinning 3 veteran outfielders against each other in outfield position battle
The New York Yankees have taken a rather conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field position. Management has already indicated that rolling with players currently on the roster is a likely possibility, but I wouldn’t rule out a potential trade before spring training starts in a few weeks.
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
2 Potential Trades The Yankees Should Try To Make
The New York Yankees have an improved roster in comparison to what they fielded in the 2022 playoffs. Frankie Montas should be better, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio should return to the active roster, and they re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. They also signed free agents Tommy Kahnle and...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, 93, Dies in His Ambler Home
Curt Simmons.Photo byPhiladelphia Baseball History at YouTube. PhilliesWall of Famer Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team, died on December 13 at his Ambler home at age 93, reported www.mlb.com.
Yardbarker
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have Had A Historic Rise In Value
Today is the 50th anniversary of the acquisition of the New York Yankees by an investor group that had, among others, George Steinbrenner. That happened in 1973, nine years after the Yanks’ last World Series appearance. At the time, the franchise was worth $10 million. Now, it’s one of...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: I Love New York
Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets is expected to look “drastically” different than the originally reported 12-year deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Carlos Correa posted a picture on his Instagram story Tuesday with his son wearing a “I Love NY” shirt. Do with that information what you will.
athleticbusiness.com
Tampa Bay Rays' Proposed Stadium Could Include Unique Seating Options
The Tampa Bay Rays proposed 30,000-seat stadium would be smaller than most Major League Baseball venues and could include some unique seating options. Owner Stuart Sternberg is aiming for a more "intimate feel" with a stadium that will bring fans closer to the action on the field, but a report from Reinvent Albany suggests that many of the 30,000 proposed seats may not be "seats" in the traditional sense.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks
Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife
As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
It has been a pretty quiet start to the new year, but things are going to pick up later this month. Arbitration figures are set to be swapped between players and teams on January 13. Additionally, the international signing period is set to open on January 15. The Braves will be in their second year free of penalties. Finally, the Hall of Fame voting results will be announced on January 24. We know Fred McGriff is going to be in inducted into Cooperstown this summer and we will find out who will join him soon.
