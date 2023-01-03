ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Rally driver, DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

By Li Cohen
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYIaZ_0k1txxFM00

Professional rally car driver, DC Shoes co-founder and creator of Hoonigan Racing Division, Ken Block, has died in a snowmobile accident in Utah, his racing team and authorities said. Hoonigan Industries confirmed the 55-year-old's death, saying Block died on Monday.

Block had posted several videos of massive piles of snow in the days leading up to his death, including posts on his Instagram story on Monday of what he called "sketchy and snowy" driving conditions.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the company said late Monday night. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Utah's Wasatch County Sheriff's Office also confirmed his death , writing on Facebook that at about 2 p.m. on Monday, 911 operators received a call reporting a snowmobile accident. Block had been riding a snowmobile with a group, but police said "he was alone" when the accident happened.

"The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him," police said. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident."

A medical examiner will determine his official cause of death, police added.

Block first started making a name for himself in the '90s when he helped create Droors Clothing and DC Shoes, known for providing shoes and clothing for skaters and snowboarders. In 2005, his action sports career took off, when he was named rookie of the year at the Rally America Championship. According to his profile with his team, the Hoonigan Racing Division, Block has earned five medals at the X Games throughout the course of his career, most recently taking home a silver in 2013.

The X Games called Block "one of the most exciting drivers on the roster."

"Block never gives up during a race, even if his car is literally on fire," his X Games profile says.

His driving skills reached millions on social media with his Youtube videos, which range from the Gymkhana driving series to videos about various auto elements. His most recent video shared on YouTube was about his teenage daughter Lia and a project she took on to rebuild a car for her 16th birthday. Block's YouTube page has amassed nearly 2 million subscribers and more than 206 million views.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Truth About Cars

Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED

Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Distractify

Former F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Is Still Recovering From His Skiing Accident

Widely regarded as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher retired from the sport in 2006 — he briefly returned to the world of racing with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 before calling it quits for good. Sadly, the seven-time world champion didn't get to embrace retirement because, just one year later, he was involved in a horrific skiing accident.
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Huge for the sport': Action sports legend Ken Block remembered in Maine

Sports fans the world over have been mourning the loss of Ken Block. The 55-year-old action sports superstar died in a snowmobile crash Monday. A co-founder of the massively popular DC Shoe, Block sold the company in 2004 and then spent his adult life pushing boundaries and creating opportunities for others. He did a lot of that in Maine, as well.
MAINE STATE
CBS Detroit

CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

DETROIT (AP) — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line.By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market that now includes the three top-selling gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in the United States.Four models — Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T, Lordstown Motors' Endurance and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup — already are on the road. And this year or next, three others — the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy