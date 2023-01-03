ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Bay, TX

Horseshoe Bay deals with water pressure issues

By Connie Swinney Associate Editor
The Highlander
The Highlander
 5 days ago
Horseshoe Bay deals with water pressure issues Subhead

UPDATE: As of Dec. 31, Horseshoe Bay city officials rescinded the boil water notice, according to a community alert.

Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image Body

Parts of the city of Horseshoe Bay grappled with a water pressure issue Dec. 30, prompting officials to issue a tempo rary boil water notice.

“Due to pressure be- low 20 psi., the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Horseshoe Bay, TX public water system (TX1500015) to notify all customers in the area affected to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions),” according to a statement from the municipality.

Areas the notice impacted were the streets of Cross Bow, Broken Arrow as well as all adjoining side streets – No Return and Lighthouse Dr.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the statement continued. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.” City officials encour - aged residents to purchase bottled water or seek other sources fit for human consumption.

As of Friday, Dec. 30, public water system officials announced they would notify residents online when the notice would be rescinded.

Officials asked that people in apartments, nursing homes, hotels and businesses also take note.

In an email notification, the city asked residents to share the information. “You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail,” the statement read.

For more information residents were asked to contact the city utilities dispatch at 830-598-8741 and follow the prompts.

“The City of Horseshoe Bay continues to monitor this ongoing and fluid situation closely," officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Highlander

Economic review reveals development boomed in 2022

Economic review reveals development boomed in 2022 Christian Fletcher Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image In May, the Marble Falls Hotel Group and the MFEDC announced the name of our landmark Downtown project: the Ophelia Hotel & Conference Center. Contributed renderings In March, Stantec completed design development on Phase 1b of the Parks Master Plan....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

The final weekend for the Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls is tonight and tomorrow

The final weekend for the Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls is tonight and tomorrow News Staff Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image The final weekend for the Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls is tonight and tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. See a listing of area displays on Page 2. Pictured, from left, is Tennie Smith, Addyson Randall, Natalie Nogowski, Kaydence Copenhagen, Johnie Walker and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:03 Image Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). Body Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). HCHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit managed admission animal shelter facility which contracts with area cities and Burnet County. Pictured, from left, is Russell Graeter, HCHS board member; Jackie Haynes, HCHS secretary; Eddie Shell, philanthropist; Paighton Corley, shelter executive director; Linda Raschke, HCHS board member, and David Vaughn, HCHS vice president (not pictured, Dr. Dan McBride, HCHS president). Contributed photo
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Commissioners make key appointments

Commissioners make key appointments Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image The final 2022 regular meeting of the Burnet County Commissioners Court proceeded quietly. (From left) Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther Jr., Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle, Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery and; Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy Wall. (Behind the commissioners, from left) First Assistant County Auditor Cindy Dalrymple, County Human Resources Director...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Marble Falls artists work featured in city hospital

Marble Falls artists work featured in city hospital Special To The Highlander Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image A view from Lookout Mountain (Scenic Overlook) in Kingsland allows the art admirer to see what Packsaddle Mountain looks like in the distance. The art is on loan from the Highland Arts Gallery for the temporary exhibit in Georgetown. Contributed images ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Church extends gesture of warmth during freeze

Church extends gesture of warmth during freeze News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 02:14 Image Granite Shoals resident Michael Lankford (left) visited with volunteers Mike Fletcher and Dave McGaugh at the Warming Center Dec. 23 at the First United Methodist Church. Photos by Connie Swinney/ The Highlander Rich Robertson (left) and Jim Giles prepared cots at the Warming Center...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Local business best at the roast for a hot cup of Joe

Local business best at the roast for a hot cup of Joe Judith Shabram Staff Writer Tue, 12/27/2022 - 02:14 Image Alex Payson roasts coffee fresh daily at Numinous Coffee Roasters in Marble Falls. Judith Shabram/The Highlander Numinous Coffee Roasters is located 715 FM 1431 in Marble Falls, just off US 281. Contributed photos ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Cottonwood Shores probes two deaths

Cottonwood Shores probes two deaths Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image Police discovered two bodies at a residence in the 800 block of Pine Lane. As of Dec. 29, release of their names was pending. Connie Swinney/The Highlander ...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
The Highlander

Historic Dabbs Hotel beckons to railroad’s past on the Llano River

Historic Dabbs Hotel beckons to railroad’s past on the Llano River Judith Shabram Staff Writer Fri, 12/23/2022 - 02:11 Image Brittany and Chuck Baker, owners, and native Texans, have taken the Dabbs Hotel into the twenty-first century without sacrificing the charm and elegance that characterizes the last of the old Texas railroad and river hotels. Contributed photos The...
LLANO, TX
The Highlander

Spicewood library book club hosts last 2022 meeting

Spicewood library book club hosts last 2022 meeting Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image The Spicewood Community Library Book Club hosted their last meeting of the previous year and looks forward to kindling more public interest in the facility for 2023. Contributed photo ...
SPICEWOOD, TX
The Highlander

City baseball field gets facelift for 2023

City baseball field gets facelift for 2023 Mark Goodson Sports Writer Fri, 12/23/2022 - 02:11 Image Netting has replaced the original chain link backstops and accessible walkways have been poured. Mark Goodson/The Highlander New foul poles, bases, shade structures and bleachers were a part of the improvements and new scoreboards will be installed soon. Mark Goodson/The Highlander ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

The Highlander

182
Followers
203
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy