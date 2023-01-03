Horseshoe Bay deals with water pressure issues Subhead

UPDATE: As of Dec. 31, Horseshoe Bay city officials rescinded the boil water notice, according to a community alert.

Parts of the city of Horseshoe Bay grappled with a water pressure issue Dec. 30, prompting officials to issue a tempo rary boil water notice.

“Due to pressure be- low 20 psi., the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Horseshoe Bay, TX public water system (TX1500015) to notify all customers in the area affected to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions),” according to a statement from the municipality.

Areas the notice impacted were the streets of Cross Bow, Broken Arrow as well as all adjoining side streets – No Return and Lighthouse Dr.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the statement continued. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.” City officials encour - aged residents to purchase bottled water or seek other sources fit for human consumption.

As of Friday, Dec. 30, public water system officials announced they would notify residents online when the notice would be rescinded.

Officials asked that people in apartments, nursing homes, hotels and businesses also take note.

In an email notification, the city asked residents to share the information. “You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail,” the statement read.

For more information residents were asked to contact the city utilities dispatch at 830-598-8741 and follow the prompts.

“The City of Horseshoe Bay continues to monitor this ongoing and fluid situation closely," officials said.