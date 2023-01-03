The Bills’ harrowing week was even worse than most realized. In addition to the cardiac arrest of safety Damar Hamlin, the franchise has announced that radio broadcaster John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. “John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend,” the Bills tweeted. “He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support.” Murphy’s stroke happened prior to Monday night’s game. A Bills spokesperson told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle at the time that...

13 MINUTES AGO