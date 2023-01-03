The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team opened the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division portion of its 2022-23 schedule in fine fashion Wednesday with an 83-69 victory over Gannon University at Morrow Field House. The win improves The Rock’s record to 10-2 overall and 4-2 inside the PSAC while Gannon drops to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in league competition following the loss. SRU’s 10-2 record is tied for the fourth-best 12-game start to a season in the program’s 112-year history.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO