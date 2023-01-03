Read full article on original website
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
UTVs, tractors, guns seized in Oklahoma stolen property bust
Officials confiscated tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in eastern Oklahoma.
news9.com
Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada
A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
KTEN.com
Ada man dead after convenience store shooting
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Ada on New Year's Eve. Police responded to a report of gunfire at a convenience store near the intersection of North Highland and Arlington around 9 p.m. Saturday. “As I arrived at the scene, Officer...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
KTUL
Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
KXII.com
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street. The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
koamnewsnow.com
Mountain Lions spotted in Oklahoma on trail cams
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation release details of recent mountain lion sighting. “Josh Smith caught this mountain lion prowling through his property via trail camera in Latimer County last week! The sighting was then confirmed at the very same feeder pictured below by Game Warden Shane Fields.
